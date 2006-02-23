© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Derek Trucks Band, Singing the World Alive

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 23, 2006 at 4:17 PM CST
Derek Trucks is married to musician Susan Tedeschi.
Derek Trucks is married to musician Susan Tedeschi.

Derek Trucks has been playing guitar since he was 9. Now his innovative style shows influences from Buddy Guy to John Coltrane and Charlie Parker. His band's new album, Songlines, relates to a belief among Australian aborigines that things are sung into existence.

Trucks also plays in the Allman Brothers Band -- he's the nephew of Allman Brothers drummer Butch. And he has another claim to fame: He was the youngest person on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

Trucks, who is married to musician Susan Tedeschi, says his band's tours are a little different now that he's a father. But one thing hasn't changed: When they're on the road, the group listens to the music of wherever they are, soaking up a different way of life.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye