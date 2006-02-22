© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arctic Monkeys: 'That's What I'm Not'

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published February 22, 2006 at 12:27 PM CST

The British music press is hailing a new band, the Arctic Monkeys, as being as big as the Beatles -- or at least as big as Oasis. The first-week release of the band's debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, sold over 118,000 copies, more than the rest of the Top 20 albums combined.

Rock critic Ken Tucker explores the Arctic Monkeys phenomenon and suggests you might be more interested in another young British band: Clearlake, whose third album, Amber, has also just been released in the United States.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
