Bob Brozman's Influences, Now and Then

For guitarist Bob Brozman, the blues were his ticket to a world of music. It was the music that drew him into playing as a child, he says. His latest album, Blues Reflex, is a return to that initial influence.

But over the years, Brozman has acquired a wealth of inspiration, as he traveled the world to appreciate differing musical traditions. From songs of Hawaii and Reunion Island to calypso, he finds patterns of similarity -- and difference.

Those patterns are often expressed in Brozman's collaborations with native musicians. For 2005's Songs of the Volcano, for instance, the guitarist recorded with five string-bands of Papua New Guinea. The project also inspired a short film, included with the CD.

