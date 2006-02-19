PBS Documents Bid to Build a Better Nursing Home

The PBS documentary film Almost Home tells the story of people who end up in nursing homes and chronicles how one man is trying to improve the experience.

John George has labored to make the 50-bed St. John's on the Lake facility in Milwaukee, Wisc., far less institutional than the typical setting. He has experimented with cocktail hours and with letting residents paint their own rooms.

The documentary crew spent 14 months following George, his staff and many of the home's residents. George talks about the experience with Debbie Elliott.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.