The British multi-instrumentalist Lewis Taylor is putting his own, very personal mark on neo-soul. Taylor plays all the instruments on Stoned, his first U.S. release, in addition to producing the record himself.

In 1996, Taylor was signed to Island Records on the strength of a demo tape. But after two records were welcomed more by critics than by consumers, he left the label to expand his version of soul through his own solo projects.

Copyright 2006 XPN