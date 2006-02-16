© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Proposed Mississippi State Poem Questioned

Published February 16, 2006 at 3:48 PM CST

Michele Norris talks with Allan Mitchell, an adjunct instructor at the University of Mississippi, about efforts to stop the state legislature from making the lyrics to the song "I Am Mississippi" the official state poem.

The song was written by musician Paul Ott, who's been using it to raise money for Hurricane Katrina victims. Mitchell is part of a group of professors and students who say the song is full of cliches.

