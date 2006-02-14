© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Animal Crime Lab Unravels Misdeeds

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 14, 2006 at 5:34 PM CST

The Veterinary Genetics Lab at the University of California at Davis has been called "the CSI of the four legged world." The lab, directed by Beth Wictum, uses DNA samples from pets and other animals to help solve a variety of crimes.

In one case, the forensics lab used animal DNA to help investigators solve a sexual-assault case. As it happened, a key factor in getting a conviction was the presence of dog urine. The victim was unable to identify the suspect, but her dog had relieved himself on the assailant's truck during the assault.

The lab has also used animal DNA to help identify the remains of an animal on the side of the road or to determine if a neighbor's dog has killed a beloved cat. The Veterinary Genetics Lab has the largest database of domesticated-animal DNA in the United States. The facility was established to determine the parentage of cattle and horses.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross