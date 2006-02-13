Arrest in Britain Follows Footage of Alleged Abuse in Iraq

Military police in Britain arrested a man after pictures allegedly showing British troops beating and kicking Iraqi youths were published in a U.K. newspaper. Officials refused to reveal where the arrest was made or confirm whether the arrested man was a serving soldier.

Note: The audio version of this story differs slightly from that which was broadcast. NPR did not have permission to archive a short portion of the report on the Web.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.