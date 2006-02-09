Many Americans don't personally know what it's like to send a loved one off to war. And beyond the picture of tearful goodbyes and joyous reunions, many don't know what life is like for the families left back home.

Kristin Henderson writes about the private sacrifices made by military families in her new book, While they're at War: The True Story of American Families on the Homefront..

Henderson is a journalist and the wife of a military chaplain. Her book paints a vivid picture of the families behind America's armed forces, many now serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.