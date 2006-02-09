Sen. Sam Brownback's Politics of Faith

When he was in college at Kansas State, Sam Brownback was asked at job interview about his life's ambition. "To be president of the United States," the student told his future boss at the university radio station.

These days the U.S. senator is being talked about as a potential presidential contender two years from now.

When asked if he still wants to run for the White House, the Kansas Republican replies: "I am interested and I have been encouraged." But, he says, "I think the environment is not yet set. I think these things are about the right person, the right message, the right moment all coming together. I think that's pretty hard to see for 2008 right now."

Brownback is an interesting political creature. Even for an age of rampant public piety, he is extremely religious. And his faith takes him to some surprising positions. But for all that, he says, his politics are familiar.

Here's how he describes his political philosophy: "I'm a Ronald Reagan conservative, I'm an economic conservative, I'm strong military. But I also voice and speak and work hard on the social issues. I am pro-life. I believe in the sanctity of marriage. I think the real needs in the country are for cultural renewal."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.