Channeling Monk's Jazz

The big jazz record of 2005 was a concert recording by Thelonious Monk, who died in 1982. Before his death, few jazz musicians specialized in playing his tunes -- although there were exceptions, like Steve Lacy and Roswell Rudd.

But since 1982, bands on several continents have dedicated themselves to playing Monk's music. California's Monk's Music Trio has a new CD out, which features some guest players, as well. Monk's Bones is the CD.

