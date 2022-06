Haiti prepares for its first presidential election since the ouster of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide nearly two years ago. Election officials say they have a system in place to assure a fair process at Tuesday's polls. But the unstable nation is experiencing an upsurge in violence, and U.N. forces will provide security as millions of Haitians vote.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.