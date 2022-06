Religious scholar Reza Aslan explains to Robert Siegel why the Muhammad cartoons recently published in several European newspapers are offensive to Muslims. The depiction of Muhammad is considered blasphemous by many in the Muslim world and has prompted vigorous protest. Reza Aslan is a scholar of religions and author of No god but God: The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam.

