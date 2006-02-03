© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Grammy Special: Merle Haggard

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 3, 2006 at 12:04 PM CST
Dozens of songs written by Merle Haggard have been in the Top 10.
Country music legend Merle Haggard is set to receive a 2006 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in a ceremony held the day before the Feb. 8 awards show. Haggard has been on the country music scene since the early 1960s.

Two tribute albums of his songs have been released: Mama's Hungry Eyes and Tulare Dust. Haggard is already an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame. This interview originally aired on Aug. 14, 1995.

Terry Gross
