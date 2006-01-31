© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The Confused Policies of Medicare's Drug Plan

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published January 31, 2006 at 6:04 PM CST

The new Medicare prescription drug plan is complex, confusing, and irrational, according to health policy expert Jonathan Oberlander.

A month after the rollout of the new Medicare Prescription drug plan, many seniors are finding it difficult to get the drugs they need.

Oberlander teaches about the politics of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A co-editor of The Social Medicine Reader, Volume III: Health Policy, Markets and Medicine (2005), he also wrote The Political Life of Medicare (2003).

