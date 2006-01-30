© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exxon Posts $10.7 Billion Profit for Fourth Quarter

Published January 30, 2006 at 10:16 AM CST

Exxon Mobil Corp. posts one of the largest quarterly profits in American history: $10.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2005, up from more than $8.4 billion a year ago. Exxon is the latest oil company to post record profits as oil prices continue to rise.

Oil trader Phil Flynn tells NPR's Steve Inskeep that the difficulty of bringing oil to market and a dwindling supply will keep oil companies' profitability very high for years to come.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR