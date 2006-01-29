Jae Sinnett, Drumming Up Interest in Jazz

For the past 15 years, Jae Sinnett has produced and hosted Jazz with Jae Sinnett on NPR affiliate WHRV-FM in Norfolk, Va. His playlist has included all the greats from Miles Davis to Paul Desmond to Max Roach, and he teaches jazz-appreciation classes, too.

But Sinnett isn't just a jazz passenger. He sits securely in the driver's seat as a professional jazz drummer who has played with such giants as Branford and Ellis Marsalis, Joe Henderson, Herb Ellis and Charlie Byrd. And he's made eight recordings.

His latest, The Sinnett Hearings, is the first on which he has written and arranged every composition.

Sinnett talks with Liane Hansen about his work.

