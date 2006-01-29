Hamas Victory Divides Palestinians

Palestinians voted a new party into power last. Hamas, labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S., now holds a majority of seats in parliament. The abrupt reversal has created new turmoil in the Middle East.

According to final results released this weekend, Hamas won 74 out of 132 seats in the Palestinian parliament and Fatah won 45.

Linda Gradstein reports on reactions to the election in the village of Um Tuba, on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem. Many residents of the small village seem angry at the Fatah movement, which they said had done nothing to improve their lives over the past 10 years.

