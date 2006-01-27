The Punk Revolution Will Be on DVD

Several recent DVDs take up the history of punk music. Don Letts' Punk Attitude focuses on the ethos of teen rebellion, while All Dolled Up tells the story of the influential New York Dolls.

The 2004 DVD The Screamers features a live 1978 concert by the seminal -- but largely unrecorded -- Los Angeles band that helped punk cross into American culture. The group, led by Tomata du Plenty and Tommy Gear, relied on keyboards, rather than guitars, to create its aggressive, swirling music.

And the new God Save the Queen: A Punk Rock Anthology compiles 21 performances from British bands like the Buzzcocks and Generation X, as well as American bands, including the Stooges and the Ramones.

