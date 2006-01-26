Kyle Hollingsworth Ventures Forth on 'Never Odd'

Kyle Hollingsworth is best known to many music fans as the jamming keyboardist from the String Cheese Incident. But he is also releasing his solo debut, Never Odd or Even.

Several songs on Never Odd or Even have taken shape over the years since Hollingsworth first began recording music on a four-track in his bedroom in Baltimore. Others were written as the Colorado-based String Cheese Incident traveled on tour.

The album features guest turns from saxophonist Joshua Redman and pedal steel player Robert Randolph. Hollingsworth says he has long used music to explore and learn -- he studied music at the Peabody Institute and at Towson State University, where his session with World Cafe was recorded.

