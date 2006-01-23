© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Kurt Vonnegut Judges Modern Society

Published January 23, 2006 at 5:46 AM CST

The author Kurt Vonnegut has been looking to the future through his writing ever since the publication of his first novel, Player Piano. The story tells of a time when men are displaced by machines in the workplace. Society is reduced to a managing class and a consuming class. His books have often included an element of science fiction, including his most famous work, Slaughterhouse-Five.

As part of the Long View series on Morning Edition, Vonnegut, 83, looks back with Steve Inskeep at how society has changed in the last 50 years.

Vonnegut's latest book, published in 2005, is a series of essays and speeches called A Man Without a Country.

