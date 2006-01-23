A Quiet 'Veneer' from Jose Gonzalez

Jose Gonzalez is a Swedish-born singer-songwriter of Argentinean descent whose debut CD, Veneer, is a stunning collection of subdued acoustic folk music.

Gonzalez's sensual and sensitive vocals blend with his gifted classical guitar style to recall underground folk favorites such as Nick Drake, Elliott Smith, Hayden, and Mark Kozelek.

Veneer is an exercise in simplicity, with a somber and contemplative tone deepened by an affinity for bossa nova and flamenco. At 27, Gonzalez has aligned himself with folk artists who operate under the belief that quiet truly is the new loud.

World Cafe Next is a national showcase for new and independent musicians designed to introduce music lovers around the wolrd to new music. Each week World Cafe host David Dye will select and feature one emerging artist and feature selections from their debut album that week. There will also be a podcast.

