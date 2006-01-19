© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Bin Laden Tape Warns of New Attacks on U.S.

By Jackie Northam
Published January 19, 2006 at 5:42 PM CST
A video grab taken Jan. 19 from an audiotape broadcast on Al-Jazeera shows an undated picture of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.
AFP/Getty Images
A video grab taken Jan. 19 from an audiotape broadcast on Al-Jazeera shows an undated picture of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

In his first public communication since December 2004, Osama bin Laden says in an audiotape broadcast that al Qaeda is preparing attacks inside the United States. The CIA has confirmed that the voice on the tape is that of the al Qaeda leader, but the Department of Homeland Security says there are no immediate plans to raise the national terror alert. The taped statement aired on Al-Jazeera Thursday.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
