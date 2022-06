The father-daughter radio team of Mal and Jennifer Sharpe continue their exploration of what they call photo walls -- collections of snapshots of regular customers, both famous and not, often found at small businesses, restaurants and clubs.

Their latest foray leads them to the photo wall at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles, a venerable club for conjurers and slight-of-hand artists in the Hollywood Hills.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.