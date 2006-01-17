Detroit's Auto Show: Plenty to See Here

Before the 2006 North American International Auto show opened to the public this past weekend, more then 35,000 industry professionals and members of the media attended preview days, where companies put on wild and wacky displays to draw attention.

Steve Inskeep talks with one of the show's press attendees, Paul Eisenstein of online magazine TheCarConnection.com. Eisenstein notes plenty of competition between American and foreign automakers. "The Japanese were in force here," Eisenstein says, noting strong entries from Toyota. A small Chinese company, Geely, drew attention for its attempt to break into the U.S. market.

