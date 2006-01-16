'Embracing Your Power' with Yolanda King

On Monday, the United States celebrates the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the creation of the holiday.

Yolanda King inherited her father's gift for oration and has put it to good use as a speaker, actor and producer. She is the founder and CEO of her own production company, Higher Ground Productions. She speaks with Ed Gordon about her latest effort and her father's historic stand against discrimination.

From Embracing Your Power in 30 Days:

What Do I Really Want In Life?

Well, I thought I wanted to be a star. As it turns out, what I really wanted, was to make a difference. I had to be clear about what I really wanted in life because being an actor alone didn't seem significant in comparison with the path of peace and freedom my family was pursuing. So, I allowed other people's opinions to dictate the value of my own desires. This prevented me from putting all my heart and soul into what I wanted to do with my life, causing me to feel lost and confused. Being distracted by other people's opinions caused me to be pulled in different directions and taken off my path. Later in life, as I began to embrace my power, I realized that I didn't have to choose. I could make a difference in the world and do it from center stage.

Taking a really close look at who you are sets the foundation for what you really want in life. I believe we have two desires, the desires of our soul and the desires of our ego. My ego really wanted to be on stage. My soul really wanted to make a difference in the world. Knowing that this is what I truly wanted in life, I became an actor on a mission; a mission to help bring more peace to the planet. What a blessing it is to know what you really want from life and be empowered enough to pursue it. Do you know what you really want from life?

