Billy Childs and the Lush Jazz of 'Lyric'

The Grammys will be awarded in less than a month and pianist Billy Childs' new CD Lyric is up for Best Jazz Instrumental Album — one of several nominations for Childs.

The composer and arranger is also nominated for Best Instrumental Arrangement for his version of "Scarborough Faire," and for Best Instrumental Composition for "Into the Light." And separately, he's nominated for his work accompanying Chris Botti on the song "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life."

Childs tells Liane Hansen about his personal journey from his Southern California childhood to playing Emerson Lake & Palmer on the piano to the "jazz-chamber music" on Lyric.

