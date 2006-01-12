© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Hundreds Die in Saudi Arabia During Hajj Crush

Published January 12, 2006 at 5:51 PM CST
A sea of Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia's valley of Mina, east of the holy city of Mecca, wait to stone a pillar representing the devil, Jan. 12.
Muhammad Fala'ah/Getty Images
At least 345 people are trampled to death and more than 200 are injured in Saudi Arabia on the last day of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Muslim pilgrims, participating in a stoning ritual on the desert plain of Mina outside Mecca, tripped over baggage, causing the crush.

In past years, many more pilgrims have been killed during this ritual, which involves throwing stones at three pillars that represent the devil. The Saudi government has tried to ease the crowding to prevent this kind of disaster.

