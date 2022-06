The daughter of legendary folk songwriter Greg Brown is a gifted musician in her own right, as she has proved on her self-titled debut, which drew comparisons to the Carter Family and Tom Waits.

Brown's highly crafted blues and rock-influenced songs are showcased on her latest album with Bo Ramsey, In the Cool. The tracks for it were recorded live in Memphis, Tenn., where Brown and her cohorts captured a blend of blues, rock and country.

Copyright 2006 XPN