Abortion in the United States: In the Courts

Josh Rogers of New Hampshire Public Radio reports on public opinion about abortion in New Hampshire. The abortion case currently before the Supreme Court concerns a New Hampshire law. When a minor wants to have an abortion, the law requires that the provider notify one of her parents at least 48 hours beforehand. There is support for abortion rights in New Hampshire -- but also for notification laws like this.

Then, Jeffrey Rosen of the George Washington University law school discusses other abortion cases that might come before the Supreme Court in the future.

