The Company Behind the W. Va. Mining Accident

By Jim Zarroli
Published January 2, 2006 at 11:00 PM CST

International Coal Group owns the Sago mine in West Virginia where 13 miners are trapped. ICG is a relatively new company that was formed in May 2004 by a group of private investors, including the leveraged buyout king, Wilbur Ross. ICG acquired the assets of several bankrupt or distressed coal companies. In the months since then, U.S. officials say the number of safety violations at the company's mines has risen.

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli