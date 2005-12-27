The Beginnings of Modern Hip-Hop

From its beginnings in nightclubs and house parties some 30 years ago, hip-hop has come to influence a wide swath of music, from Jamaica to France and beyond.

To investigate the origins of the art form that made rapping and breakbeats a regular part of music, David Dye explores the birth of hip-hop by talking with Kurtis Blow, DJ Grand Wizard Theodore and museum curator Jim Fricke. Together, they tell the story of rap's early years in the 1970s.

