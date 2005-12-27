© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Memoir Recalls 'My Fundamentalist Education'

Published December 27, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Detail from the cover of <i>My Fundamentalist Education: A Memoir of a Divine Childhood</i> by Christine Rosen.
Christine Rosen's memoir of her elementary education is a clear-eyed, happy reminiscence of a world we're more accustomed to hearing about in polemics, pro and con. It's called My Fundamentalist Education.

Rosen spent the early 1980s in a Christian elementary school, reading the Bible, trying to convert the neighborhood kids, and observing mainstream American culture from behind an elaborate, protective curtain of religion.

Rosen is a historian who has written in the past about eugenics. In her memoir, she writes without anger or apology about ideas she has left behind -- the ideas behind Keswick, her old school in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rosen discusses her fundamentalist education with All Things Considered host Robert Siegel.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: December 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
In this story, we incorrectly identified a passage of the Bible. The prophecy of Mary discussed in this interview with Christine Rosen appears in the Old Testament, not the New Testament.