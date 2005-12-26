George Clooney: The Journey to 'Good Night'

Actor, producer, writer, director George Clooney directed and co-wrote the new film Good Night, and Good Luck, about the showdown between legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow and Sen. Joseph McCarthy that took place in 1954. Clooney also has a role in the film, portraying Murrow's producer Fred Friendly. The film is receiving much critical acclaim.

The film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, about game-show host Chuck Barris, marked Clooney's directorial debut. His acting and producing credits include Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve; The Jacket; Full Frontal; and Welcome to Collinwood.

Clooney also starred in the Coen brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? He became a household face and name with his role on NBC's ER. Clooney is also the nephew of the late singer Rosemary Clooney.

This interview originally aired on Oct. 18, 2005.

