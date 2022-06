/ / That's right, kids... Mr. Potato Head used to require the use of a REAL potato.

Toy inventor Tim Walsh's book Timeless Toys is full of stories about a century of all things playful. He fills Liane Hansen with facts about the Slinky, Play-Doh, Lincoln Logs and other fundamentals of fun.

Jesse Baker produced this story.

