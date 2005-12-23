Putting a 'White Christmas' On Stage

The holiday season offers plenty of opportunity to hear "White Christmas," the tune introduced by Bing Crosby in the 1942 film Holiday Inn. Irving Berlin's composition became the title song for a much-loved 1954 movie, which starred Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney.

Now, a live version of White Christmas may be coming to a theater near you.

Broadway producer Kevin McCollum and a production team of Broadway veterans unveiled a stage musical version of the film in San Francisco last year.

It was such a success that the decision was made to put it on this year in three cities simultaneously: San Francisco, Boston and Los Angeles. The producers hope to debut the show in three different cities next year, and possibly take it outside the United States.

