North Mississippi Allstars: Down and Dirty

The North Mississippi Allstars combine country-blues with a bit of rock to make their trademark rollicking music.Their latest, Electric Blue Watermelon, features a number of guest artists including Lucinda Williams, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Otha Turner.

Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson formed the rocking group after the demise of their punk band, DDT. Chris Chew, the third member of the North Mississippi Allstars, plays bass while Luther handles guitar and Cody plays drums. The group's latest release is Electric Blue Watermelon.

