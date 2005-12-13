Abigail Washburn: Have Banjo, Will Travel

Singer-songwriter Abigail Washburn's debut album, Song of the Traveling Daughter, shows off her considerable talents playing the banjo. The record also features musicians Bela Fleck, Ryan Hoyle of Collective Soul and Jordan McConnell of the Duhks.

Previously, Washburn's banjo could be heard live, as she played with the likes of the Cleary Brothers and Uncle Earl on their tours. That's just some of the traveling the Evanston, Ill., native has done.

A trip to China as a college student led Washburn to a new appreciation for traditional music and instruments. On returning to the United States, she studied Appalachian music. But he Asian influence didn't stop there: Washburn has since toured China to play -- and some of her recent music features lyrics in Mandarin.

