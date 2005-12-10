Opposing Vietnam War, McCarthy Inspired a Movement

Former Sen. Eugene McCarthy died Saturday at the age of 89 at an assisted living residence in Washington, D,C. In 1968, the staunch opponent of the Vietnam War challenged President Lyndon Johnson for the Democratic presidential nomination, forcing LBJ from office and inspiring the antiwar movement.

Liane Hansen speaks with journalist and McCarthy biographer Albert Eisele about the long and eclectic life of the senator from Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.