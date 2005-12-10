© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Opposing Vietnam War, McCarthy Inspired a Movement

By Liane Hansen
Published December 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Former Sen. Eugene McCarthy died Saturday at the age of 89 at an assisted living residence in Washington, D,C. In 1968, the staunch opponent of the Vietnam War challenged President Lyndon Johnson for the Democratic presidential nomination, forcing LBJ from office and inspiring the antiwar movement.

Liane Hansen speaks with journalist and McCarthy biographer Albert Eisele about the long and eclectic life of the senator from Minnesota.

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.