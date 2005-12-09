© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
More 'PostSecrets' Revealed, in Book Form

Published December 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

In November of 2004, Frank Warren invited strangers to anonymously write their secrets on postcards and mail them to his Maryland home. He's received over 10,000 secrets from around the world.

Now, 300 of the darkest and most outlandish secrets (one example: "Sometimes I wish I had lung cancer so my mom would quit smoking") have been collected in a new book, PostSecret: Extraordinary Confessions from Ordinary Lives. Warren talks with Scott Simon about the book.

