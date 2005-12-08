'Brokeback' Taboos in Big Sky Country

The new film Brokeback Mountain, directed by Ang Lee, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger. Based on a short story by Annie Proulx, it describes the relationship between two young men in the West in the 1960s.

Adapted for the screen by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, the film follows the pair through a summer they spent together on Brokeback Mountain -- and their reunion years later, after they've become husbands and fathers.

