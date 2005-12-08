© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Brokeback' Taboos in Big Sky Country

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published December 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The new film Brokeback Mountain, directed by Ang Lee, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger. Based on a short story by Annie Proulx, it describes the relationship between two young men in the West in the 1960s.

Adapted for the screen by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, the film follows the pair through a summer they spent together on Brokeback Mountain -- and their reunion years later, after they've become husbands and fathers.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
See stories by David Edelstein