Matt Pond PA Powers Up the Chamber Rock

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Several Arrows Later is the latest release from the chamber-pop quintet that is Matt Pond PA. On it, the group aims attains a more focused and energetic sound to back up intricate arrangements and pithy lyrics.

The band had its breakthrough in 2004, when Emblems became a favorite for its blend of smart rock and strong strings. Their lyrical strength helped some of the songs (like "New Hampshire") wind up on the TV show The OC.

Matt Pond PA takes its names from its leader, singer Matt Pond, who saw his musical fortunes take off after moving to Brooklyn from Philadelphia. Playing guitar and piano, Pond rounded out his group with violin, cello, Wurlitzer -- even pedal steel makes an appearance.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye