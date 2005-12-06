Jon Randall Rediscovers 'North Carolina Moon'

At the heart of country musician Jon Randall's new CD, Walking Among the Living, there's a bit of family history. The singer-songwriter's "North Carolina Moon" is an update of a tune that his father began to write when Randall was still in high school.

"Music was his passion, but he never really got to do it for a living," the musician says of his father, Ronnie Stewart. Stewart was a Dallas police officer who also played in bluegrass bands. "So I think this is kind of a little treat for him to be involved in the making of this record," Randall says.

Randall has performed with Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett and other country music giants. He discusses how "North Carolina Moon," evolved over the years to the version on the new CD.

