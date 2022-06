The trial of Saddam Hussein trial in Baghdad was delayed for several hours Wednesday when the ousted Iraqi dictator refused to attend. Later, the trial resumed without Saddam in the courtroom.

At the end of Tuesday's session, Saddam vowed he would not appear in "an unjust court," saying he and his seven co-defendants are being mistreated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.