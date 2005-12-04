© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Witness Appears in Saddam Trial

By Jamie Tarabay
Published December 4, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The trial of Saddam Hussein resumes Monday in Baghdad, along with controversy surrounding the trial. Saddam and seven co-defendants are standing trial for the killing of nearly 150 Shi'ite men after a 1982 assassination attempt against Saddam.

In the third session since proceedings began a month ago, the court heard from the first live witness. Ahmad Hassan Mohammed Al Dujaili appeared after a contentious exchange between the judge and the team of lawyers defending Saddam.

The defense lawyers stormed out of the courtroom in a dispute over testimony by former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Jamie Tarabay
After reporting from Iraq for two years as NPR's Baghdad Bureau Chief, Jamie Tarabay is now embarking on a two year project reporting on America's Muslims. The coverage will take in the country's approx 6 million Muslims, of different ethnic, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, and the issues facing their daily lives as Americans.