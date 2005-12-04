Witness Appears in Saddam Trial

The trial of Saddam Hussein resumes Monday in Baghdad, along with controversy surrounding the trial. Saddam and seven co-defendants are standing trial for the killing of nearly 150 Shi'ite men after a 1982 assassination attempt against Saddam.

In the third session since proceedings began a month ago, the court heard from the first live witness. Ahmad Hassan Mohammed Al Dujaili appeared after a contentious exchange between the judge and the team of lawyers defending Saddam.

The defense lawyers stormed out of the courtroom in a dispute over testimony by former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.