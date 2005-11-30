© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Options for Crips Founder on Death Row Dwindle

By Mandalit del Barco
Published November 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Stanley "Tookie" Williams, co-founder of the Crips gang, says he is prepared to die if California proceeds with plans to execute him on Dec. 13. Wednesday night, Williams phoned from San Quentin Prison to thank supporters for urging California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to stop the execution.

Since his murder conviction, Williams has renounced his gangster lifestyle, written children's books, and been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize -- which supporters cite in their arguments for clemency.

Mandalit del Barco
