Actor Dennis Quaid's new film is a family comedy called Yours, Mine, and Ours. He first became famous for playing a small-town cyclist in Breaking Away in 1979; since then he has starred in a slew of hit films.

Quaid's resume includes The Right Stuff, The Big Easy, Innerspace, Great Balls Of Fire, Any Given Sunday, The Day After Tomorrow, and Far From Heaven.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.