Johnny Cash: In His Own Words

The new film Walk the Line is based on the life of legendary musician Johnny Cash. We begin a two-day look at the life of the much-celebrated "Man in Black" with an interview with Cash himself.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist wrote more than a thousand songs, recorded many albums and performed from the 1950s until just before his death at age 71 in September 2003. He was awarded 14 Grammy awards and was inducted into the Songwriters, Country Music and Rock and Roll halls of fame. His hits include "I Walk the Line," "Ring of Fire" and "A Boy Named Sue."

In the 1990s, he collaborated with producer Rick Rubin, who is better known for his rap and rock records. His final album was 2002's American IV: The Man Comes Around.

Cash was married to June Carter Cash, and his daughter is Roseanne Cash. This interview originally aired on Nov. 4, 1997.

