The Balkans, 10 Years After the Dayton Accords

Ten years ago, an agreement signed in a hotel ballroom in Dayton, Ohio, signaled the end to bloody civil war in Bosnia. Today, Muslims, Croats and Serbs still struggle to move from ceasefire to peace.

Guests:

Laura Silber, covered the Balkan Wars for The Financial Times, 1990-1997; co-author, Yugoslavia: Death of a Nation

Carl Bildt, European Union co-chairman of the Dayton Peace Conference; former Prime Minsiter of Sweden; first international High Represenative in Bosnia, 1996 to 1997

