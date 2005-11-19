© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sleuthing for Rock Art in New Mexico

By Doug Fine
Published November 19, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Some anthropologists now believe that more human beings lived in Southwest New Mexico 1,000 years ago than live there today.

How do they know? Because the region is covered with thousands of archaeological sites. Some areas are positively littered with rock art and artifacts from long-gone ancient cultures.

Reporter Doug Fine went on a trek through the desert back country with a local man who sleuths out hidden "rock art" sites.

